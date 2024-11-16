Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina Vow To Further Deepen Relations
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 16, 2024 | 11:37 AM
Two sides comprehensively review entire range of bilateral relations
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov Pakistan and Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further develop and deepen political, trade, economic, social, humanitarian relations.
The commitment was expressed in the Second Round of Bilateral Political Consultations between Pakistan and Bosnia and Herzegovina in Islamabad on Friday.
Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe) , Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan, led the Pakistani side, while the Bosnian side was led by the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Edin Dilberovic.
In an atmosphere of high trust and mutual understanding, the two sides comprehensively reviewed the entire range of bilateral relations. Important regional and global developments came under discussion.
Ambassador Edin Dilberovic also called on Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch.
The Foreign Secretary reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to further expand and diversify mutually beneficial cooperation.
