UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Boycotts Indian Minister's Speech At Turkey Conference

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 03:13 PM

Pakistan boycotts Indian minister's speech at Turkey conference

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi boycotted on Monday Indian Minister VK Singh's speech at the Heart of Asia conference in Turkey

ANKARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th December, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi boycotted on Monday Indian Minister VK Singh's speech at the Heart of Asia conference in Turkey.As soon as the Indian minister began his speech, Qureshi rose from his seat and walked out of the hall.

The boycott was in protest against the brutalities and the grave violation of human rights exercised by the India government in Kashmir, according to Qureshi.In September, Qureshi boycotted the speech of Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at a SAARC ministerial meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.Kashmir has been under Indian siege since August 5 after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government revoked special status for the region and imposed a curfew in the valley.Pakistan condemned this and has spoked against the harsh step at many international forums.

The country has also downgraded all diplomatic and trade ties with India in protest.The 8th Ministerial Conference of Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process seeks to promote peace in Afghanistan under the theme of �Peace, Partnership, Prosperity'.

It was convened at the Dolmabahce Palace, Istanbul.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated the conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.A secure and stable Afghanistan is crucial for the economic progress and prosperity of the region, Qureshi said in his speech at the conference."There was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

The only solution, in our view, lay in a negotiated political settlement," he remarked.Qureshi declared deepening of relations with Afghanistan "highest priority". "Our endeavor is to enhance trade and economic ties, facilitate people-to-people contacts, and increase regional connectivity."

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Afghanistan Prime Minister Protest United Nations Shah Mehmood Qureshi Turkey Narendra Modi Progress Istanbul New York Tayyip Erdogan August September Ashraf Ghani All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk Praises ..

3 minutes ago

Thousands Died in UK Over Last 3 Years While Await ..

3 minutes ago

Israel rounds up 11 Palestinians in West Bank raid ..

4 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Hits Near France's New Ca ..

2 seconds ago

Liverpool remain comfortable at top of table

3 seconds ago

Moscow Mayor Sobyanin Confirms Death of Ex-Mayor L ..

5 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.