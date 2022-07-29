UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Boycotts International Chess Event Over Kashmir Torch Relay

Sumaira FH Published July 29, 2022 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan has withdrawn from the world's biggest international chess tournament in protest at host India holding a torch relay for the event through Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), officials said.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Pakistan was invited by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) to participate in the 44th Chess Olympiad scheduled to be held in Chennai, India, from July 28 to August 10.

"Regrettably, India has chosen to politicise this prestigious international sporting event by passing the torch relay of this event through Jammu and Kashmir", Foreign Office said in a statement.

"Pakistan condemns India's mischievous attempt to mix politics with sports. As a protest, Pakistan has decided not to participate in the 44th Chess Olympiad and will also raise the matter with the International Chess Federation at the highest level," it said.

More Stories From Pakistan

