Open Menu

Pakistan Braces For Drought: PMD Issues Alert For Multiple Regions

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Pakistan braces for drought: PMD issues alert for multiple regions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a drought alert for parts of the country, warning of worsening conditions in the wake of below-normal rainfall and rising temperatures.

This follows an earlier advisory issued on December 9, 2024.

According to the PMD, rainfall from September 1, 2024, to January 15, 2025, was 40% below normal across Pakistan, with Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab being the most affected provinces.

The rainfall deficits of 52%, 45%, and 42%, respectively, have been recorded. The drought is particularly affecting rain-fed areas.

In Punjab, mild drought conditions have been observed in Attock, Chakwal, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Sindh is experiencing similar conditions in Ghotki, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Karachi, Hyderabad, and Tharparkar.

While in Balochistan, affected areas include Ormara, Kharan, Turbat, Panjgur, Lasbela, Dalbandin, and adjacent regions.

The PMD predicts that drought conditions are likely to aggravate in the coming months due to limited rainfall and above-normal temperatures, which may lead to moderate drought in some regions. Flash droughts are also anticipated.

The PMD has advised stakeholders and farmers to take pre-emptive measures to mitigate the impact of the drought. Farmers are encouraged to stay updated through the PMD’s official website for guidance on coping with the situation.

Recent Stories

Digital transformation of taxi services enhances t ..

Digital transformation of taxi services enhances traffic flow in Dubai

5 minutes ago
 Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of c ..

Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of country

14 minutes ago
 Chancellor directs action against violent PU stude ..

Chancellor directs action against violent PU students

14 minutes ago
 PTI’s actions tarnished Pakistan’s reputation: ..

PTI’s actions tarnished Pakistan’s reputation: Ihsan Afzal

14 minutes ago
 Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince ..

Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince Harry lawsuit

23 minutes ago
 Beckham, protests, crypto's new dawn: what happene ..

Beckham, protests, crypto's new dawn: what happened at Davos Tuesday

23 minutes ago
M23 fighters further encircle key DR Congo city of ..

M23 fighters further encircle key DR Congo city of Goma

24 minutes ago
 2 killed, 1 injured in Kohistan road accident

2 killed, 1 injured in Kohistan road accident

24 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab condoles with media mogul Amir Mah ..

Governor Punjab condoles with media mogul Amir Mahmood

24 minutes ago
 Huge fire guts Turkish ski resort hotel, killing 6 ..

Huge fire guts Turkish ski resort hotel, killing 66

24 minutes ago
 Pharrell kicks off Paris Fashion week with Louvre ..

Pharrell kicks off Paris Fashion week with Louvre show

24 minutes ago
 Save the world's glaciers to save the planet: UN

Save the world's glaciers to save the planet: UN

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan