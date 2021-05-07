Pakistan breaks record of Export of Kinnow

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan has achieved a new record by exporting 460000 metric tons of Kinnow during the export season of the year 2020-21, being the highest export volume in the country's history, said Waheed Ahmad, Patron-in-Chief All Pakistan Exporters, Importers & Merchants Association (PFVA) on Friday.

In a press statement, Waheed Ahmad said during the global Pandemic COVID-19 , the demand of kinnow surged significantly as it played a vital role in strengthening the human immunity system safeguarding against the deadly disease.

Pakistan exported 460000 ton Kinnow to forty countries globally, which was 30% higher compared to the last year's export volume of 353000 tons. Pakistan earned valuable foreign exchange of USD 253 million through export of kinnow, Waheed went on to say.

Patron-in-Chief, All Pakistan Exporters, Importers & Merchants Association (PFVA) attributed this achievement to timely decisions by Ministry of Commerce (MoC) and in particular extensive assistance by Advisor to PM, Abdul Razzak Dawood.

"Though the export target of Kinnow for year 2020-21 was 350000 tons, expected to fetch USD 210 million for the country but due to the commendable efforts and extensive assistance by GoP, the country attained higher export volume against the anticipated export target," Waheed reiterated.

Meanwhile, Waheed Ahmad also mentioned a fact that despite record export of Kinnow, the exporters sustained financial losses due to changes in rates of US Dollar against Pakistan Currency.

While elaborating, he said since the exports' orders materialized at the exchange rate of one USD equivalent to PKR 168 while by the time payment was to be made to the exporters, the rupee attained stability against the USD and stood at exchange rate of USD I = PKR 153, incurring losses to the exporters.

Keeping this fact in view, the exporters had a clear option to contain the export volume of Kinnow instead of sustaining huge financial losses, however due to deplorable state of country's economy, the exporters kept supreme interest of the country above on their own interest with a view to fetch much needed foreign exchange for the country – Waheed Ahmed proudly stated.

The Kinnow exporters shall be extended support by the GoP who despite paying fair price to the growers according to the quality of Kinnow sustained huge losses and if the serious issue is not addressed, the years to follow is likely to witness negative impact on export of fruits & vegetables from Pakistan besides badly affecting the growers as well - Waheed Ahmed emphasized.

Waheed Ahmed also acknowledged strenuous efforts made by the Ministry of National food Security & Research (MNFSR) & the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) for ensuring timely issuance of the Phyto-certificates during lockdown and permitting smooth movement of exports' consignment by reducing time of inspection.

Waheed Ahmed shared that the volume of Pakistani Kinnow Industry is Rs. 125 billion while the industry of Citrus fruits faces numerous stiff challenges which includes - outdated orchards having less resistance against various diseases, low quality seeds, problems of poor cosmetic look, limited varieties besides short export window season of three to four months.

All the concerned departments, Customs, Sea ports authorities, Quarantine department (DPP), MoC, MNFSR, Shipping and Logistic companies deserve appreciation for playing a very supportive role enabling the PFVA to attain the highest export volume of kinnow – Waheed Ahmed paid rich tribute.

He strongly anticipated that this splendid team work and joint action would continue in future ensuring consistent growth of the Kinnow industry in future.