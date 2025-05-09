Pakistan Briefs U.S. On Rising Border Tensions With India
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) In a significant diplomatic development, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a second key meeting within 48 hours with the United States’ Chargé d’Affaires, Natalie Baker, to discuss the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India, particularly along the borders.
During the meeting, Minister Naqvi apprised the acting U.S. envoy of the current situation, expressing serious concern over what he described as India’s repeated violations of international laws through drone strikes targeting civilian areas.
“India has brazenly violated all international norms by attempting to target civilian populations using drones,” the interior minister said. He added that Pakistan had taken swift and effective action in response, successfully shooting down dozens of hostile drones.
Naqvi held India solely responsible for the deteriorating security situation in the region, stating that New Delhi’s actions had pushed the entire South Asian region to the brink of war.
“The region is dangerously close to a conflict, and Pakistan will never allow its security to be compromised,” he declared.
The meeting also included U.S. Political Counselor Zack Harkinrider, indicating the seriousness with which the U.S. is monitoring the situation.
This high-level engagement comes at a critical time as tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors continue to rise, raising concerns in the international community about regional stability and peace.
