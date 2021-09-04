UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Britain Reaffirm Resolve To Upgrade Relationship

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 51 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 12:51 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi emphasized on addressing the dire humanitarian needs and to ensure economic stability in Afghanistan to prevent any exodus of refugees.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2021) Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held wide-ranging talks with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in Islamabad.

The latest situation in Afghanistan, Pakistan-UK bilateral relations, and issues of mutual interest were discussed.

He underscored that in light of changed reality in Afghanistan, the world community has to take pragmatic and practical approach. He said it is essential to stay engaged to support the people of Afghanistan, economically and to help rebuild.

The Foreign Minister has stated that Pakistan as an immediate neighbor has suffered the most for decades due to conflict and instability in Afghanistan. He has also said a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in vital interest of Pakistan and the region.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan is in close contact with regional and international partners, stressing the safety and security as well as protection of the rights of all Afghans and an inclusive political settlement.

The Foreign Minister highlighted that Pakistan has facilitated evacuation of over 12,000 people from Afghanistan, which include diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations and others.

He also raised the issue of egregious human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including the dastardly act of snatching of human remains of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Reiterating concerns over Pakistan's retention on the UK's 'Red List' for travel, the Foreign Minister urged reconsideration of this decision by the British Government.

He also highlighted Pakistan's tremendous progress in implementation of the FATF Action Plan and hoped that no attempt to politicize this process would be allowed.

In the context of bilateral relations, it was agreed that the strong Pakistan-UK bilateral relations must be further expanded, especially in the economic and trade spheres.

The two sides reaffirmed the resolve to upgrade the relationship from the current Enhanced Strategic Dialogue to the next level.

Next year, the two countries will be celebrating 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

