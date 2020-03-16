UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Broadcasters Association Office Bearers Call On Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan Broadcasters Association office bearers call on Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Mian Amir Mahmood and Shakeel Masud, top office bearers of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the PM for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari and Dr Shahbaz Gill were also present, PM office media wing in a press release said.

