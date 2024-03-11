Open Menu

Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA) Delegation Calls On CM Maryam

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2024 | 08:07 PM

Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA) delegation calls on CM Maryam

A delegation from the Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA) met with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) A delegation from the Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA) met with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, here on Monday.

The delegation, comprising Mian Amir Mehmood, Shakeel Masood, Sultan Ali Lakhani, and Naz Afrin Sehgal, extended congratulations to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on her assumption of office and commended her leadership as Chief Minister.

During the meeting, the relationship between the Punjab government and electronic media was discussed.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif assured the delegation of considering their suggestions.

The meeting was attended by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Punjab Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, and Provincial Advisor Pervaiz Rasheed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Information Minister Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Maryam Aurangzeb Shakeel Media From

Recent Stories

UN chief urges 'silencing the guns' in Gaza for Ra ..

UN chief urges 'silencing the guns' in Gaza for Ramadan

5 minutes ago
 Moon sighted, first Ramazan to begin from Tuesday

Moon sighted, first Ramazan to begin from Tuesday

5 minutes ago
 CM approves transport projects featuring 20,000 e- ..

CM approves transport projects featuring 20,000 e-bikes, 657 eco-friendly buses

4 minutes ago
 12 hospitalised after technical problem on Boeing- ..

12 hospitalised after technical problem on Boeing-made LATAM flight

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders r ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders reduction in housing installmen ..

5 minutes ago
 CM condoles demise of wife of ANP’s chief

CM condoles demise of wife of ANP’s chief

4 minutes ago
LESCO making transmission system more stable

LESCO making transmission system more stable

4 minutes ago
 LCCI membership renewal till 31st

LCCI membership renewal till 31st

4 minutes ago
 PPP Hazara division celebrates Asif Ali Zardari’ ..

PPP Hazara division celebrates Asif Ali Zardari’s victory

4 minutes ago
 Development work in Badin among top priorities: MN ..

Development work in Badin among top priorities: MNA

4 minutes ago
 Tribunal upholds CCP’s order against P&G Pakista ..

Tribunal upholds CCP’s order against P&G Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 State of art water monitoring laboratories establi ..

State of art water monitoring laboratories established in 35 districts

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan