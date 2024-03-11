Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA) Delegation Calls On CM Maryam
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2024 | 08:07 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) A delegation from the Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA) met with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, here on Monday.
The delegation, comprising Mian Amir Mehmood, Shakeel Masood, Sultan Ali Lakhani, and Naz Afrin Sehgal, extended congratulations to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on her assumption of office and commended her leadership as Chief Minister.
During the meeting, the relationship between the Punjab government and electronic media was discussed.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif assured the delegation of considering their suggestions.
The meeting was attended by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Punjab Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, and Provincial Advisor Pervaiz Rasheed.
