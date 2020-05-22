UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Builds Fence On Border With Iran To Improve Security

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 05:18 PM

Pakistan is building fence throughout the border with Iran after terrorists carried out attack on army officials in Buleda—an area which is 14 kilometers away from Iranian border.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2020) The work on building fence throughout the border with Iran was in full swing, the reports said here on Friday.

The laborers were working on the fence to complete it as soon as possible.

A Turkey based journalist Selami Haktan confirmed fence building on border between Iran and Pakistan.

On May 8, six army officials including a major embraced martyrdom in Buleda area—which is 14 kilometers away from Iran border.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa strongly condemned terrorists attack, saying that the soldiers of Pakistan Army were ready to sacrifice their lives for the homeland and would continue to fight against the terrorists till the last drop of their blood.

Later, the army chief also called Iranian General and discussed the security situation with him. Both generals vowed to improve security situation in the region.

