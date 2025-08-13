Pakistan builds regional consensus at Geneva Plastics Treaty Talks

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan is intensifying diplomatic efforts to secure a fair and effective global agreement on plastic pollution, engaging regional partners during high-level UN negotiations in Geneva

Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik met with delegations from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Kazakhstan, Iran, Azerbaijan, Algeria, and Kuwait on the sidelines of the Fifth Session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution (INC-5.2).

Talks focused on promoting a Global Plastics Treaty, advancing circular economy solutions, and mobilizing resources to address disproportionate impacts on developing countries.

“Developing nations face the harshest effects of plastic pollution despite contributing the least,” Dr. Malik said. “We need equity and global solidarity in the treaty.”

The UN aims to finalize the legally binding agreement by 2025, with Geneva discussions continuing this week ahead of the final drafting session later this year.