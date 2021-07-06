UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Bulgari To Explore Avenues Of Cooperation In Science Sector

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz in a meeting with Ambassador of Bulgaria Irena Genadieva Gancheva held here Tuesday stressed the need for cooperation between Pakistan Science Foundation and Bulgarian Academy of Sciences to explore the avenues of cooperation in the field of Science and Technology and research and development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz in a meeting with Ambassador of Bulgaria Irena Genadieva Gancheva held here Tuesday stressed the need for cooperation between Pakistan Science Foundation and Bulgarian academy of Sciences to explore the avenues of cooperation in the field of Science and Technology and research and development.

The federal minister said that Pakistan attaches high importance to its relations with Bulgaria and is desirous of further enhancing these relations in all fields of mutual interest.

He emphasized that the two countries can benefit from the experiences and research of each other in Science and Technology.

Both sides also agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding in this regard.

Shibli Faraz also highlighted that Pakistani youth is brimming with talent and the incumbent government is equipping them with modern skills and emerging technologies.

He added that Bulgaria can also benefit from this Human resource.

The ambassador of Bulgaria said that there is a lot of scope of mutual cooperation in various fields including Science and Technology.

She also expressed keen interest to further enhance people to people contact and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

