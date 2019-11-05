Pakistan, Bulgaria hold 4th round of bilateral political consultation

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan and Bulgaria during the 4th round of Bilateral Political Consultation held here Tuesday agreed to enhance further cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Additional Secretary (Europe) Dr Aman Rashid and Ambassador Christo Stefanov Polendakov, Director General Bilateral Relations of the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs led their respective delegations.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here, the two sides took stock of the whole range of bilateral relations, including political, economic, trade, investment, education and cultural fields.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the progress made at 2nd Session of the Pakistan-Bulgaria Inter-Governmental Commission on Economic Cooperation held in Islamabad in May 2019 and agreed on further cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

The additional secretary appreciated Bulgaria's continued support for GSP Plus status which has been an engine of growth in Pakistan-EU trade relations.

The two sides exchanged views on important global and regional issues.

The Bulgarian side was briefed on the Indian aggressive posturing and continued LoC (line of Control) violations after its illegal and unilateral actions to change the disputed status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and alter its demographic structure.

The Pakistan side emphasized that the international community should take cognizance of the situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the grave human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces against the innocent Kashmiris.

The Bulgarian side appreciated Pakistan's restraint and steps such as opening of the Kartarpur Corridor.

The Bulgarian side was also briefed on Pakistan's efforts aimed at supporting the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan. It was emphasized that a politically negotiated settlement, led and owned by Afghans, was the only viable way forward.

The Bulgarian side appreciated Pakistan's constructive role in the Afghan peace process.

The Bulgarian side briefed on the situation in the Balkans region and relations with its neighbours.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the level of cooperation at the international fora, including at the UN and EU and agreed to continue supporting each other.

The next round of Pakistan-Bulgaria Bilateral Political Consultations will be held in Sofia on mutually agreed dates.