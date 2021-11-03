UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Bulgaria To Collaborate For Establishing Linkages Between IT Firms

Umer Jamshaid 45 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 08:30 PM

Pakistan, Bulgaria to collaborate for establishing linkages between IT firms

The Embassy of Pakistan in Bulgaria, in collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication of Pakistan and Ministry of Transport, Information Technology and Communications of Bulgaria organized an Online IT Forum meeting between IT associations of the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Embassy of Pakistan in Bulgaria, in collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication of Pakistan and Ministry of Transport, Information Technology and Communications of Bulgaria organized an Online IT Forum meeting between IT associations of the two countries.

From Bulgarian side, in addition to Director (Information Technology) from the Ministry of Transport, Information Technology and Communications, Executive Director of Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency (BSMEPA), Chief Expert Investment Services of the Invest Bulgaria Agency, and board Member of Bulgarian Association of Information Technology (BAIT) gave presentations on the occasion, said a news release received here on Wednesday.

From Pakistani side, Member (International Coordination) and Member (IT) from the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication as well as Managing Director of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Chief Executive Officer of IGNITE and Secretary General of Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT & ITES (P@SHA) presented useful information on IT regulatory frameworks and services, as well as roles played by their respective associations in their promotion.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Pakistan to Bulgaria, Mariam Aftab said that the event was the first of its kind and had been organized to foster collaboration between IT firms and associations of the two countries.

She highlighted that Pakistan and Bulgaria had a lot of potential to collaborate in this important field as both countries were focusing on digitization and enhancement of their existing IT infrastructure.

She made special mention of Prime Minister of Pakistan's 'Digital Pakistan Policy' under which ministries, government departments in Pakistan were undertaking the initiatives for automation of their work processes, services.

She also underscored the importance of establishing close linkages and collaboration between the private sector and respective IT-related associations of the two countries to not only learn from experiences but also augment each other's capabilities where required.

It was decided that the two sides would continue collaborating for establishing useful linkages between IT associations, firms of the two countries.

It was also decided to explore the possibility of arranging a separate online B-2-B meeting session of firms dealing with IT-related services for which modalities would be discussed after elections in Bulgaria.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Bulgaria Event From Government

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima receives Queen of Netherlands

Sheikha Fatima receives Queen of Netherlands

15 minutes ago
 Preliminary Data Suggests 2 Ukrainians Were Aboard ..

Preliminary Data Suggests 2 Ukrainians Were Aboard An-12 Plane Crashed in Russia ..

7 minutes ago
 Rs 100,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers for profite ..

Rs 100,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers for profiteering, illegal decanting

8 minutes ago
 DPO Kurrum directs policemen to ensure protection ..

DPO Kurrum directs policemen to ensure protection of human lives, properties

8 minutes ago
 UAE calls for inclusive approach focusing on oppor ..

UAE calls for inclusive approach focusing on opportunities for economic growth

15 minutes ago
 US envoy to travel to Ethiopia Thursday to urge pe ..

US envoy to travel to Ethiopia Thursday to urge peaceful solution

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.