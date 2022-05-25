Pakistan Bureau of Statistics holds workshop on next digital census

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Wednesday conducted a workshop for Sindh Government functionaries to prepare them for the upcoming 7th population and housing census in pursuance of the decision of Council of Common Interests

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Wednesday conducted a workshop for Sindh Government functionaries to prepare them for the upcoming 7th population and housing census in pursuance of the decision of Council of Common Interests.

The workshop, titled, "The Digital Census-2022" was the 4th workshop of the series meant to keep the provincial functionaries including the chief secretaries, local government secretaries, commissioners, deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners updated on the policy and technological as well as methodological changes for holding the next digital census while ensuring transparency, credibility and acceptability to the stakeholders of the data compiled through the census.

Highlighting the salient features of first-ever digital census to be carried out in the country, Chief Statistician of PBS Dr. Naeem-uz-Zafar said the PBS was working extensively to meet the challenging time-lines to conduct the digital counting of the people and households.

The census had great national importance as the data had multiple use including the future planning, and framing economic and electioneering activities in the counties.

In the past, he maintained, there was gap among the stakeholders while carrying census, which had led to certain reservations about the data. However, he added, the PBS was striving to remove the reservations of all the stakeholders about the data.

The workshop also featured a presentation delivered by PBS Memeber Support Services Muhammad Sarwar Gondal on new methods and electronic equipment and systems that would be used in 7th census.

Sindh Secretary Local Government Syed Najam Shah, who was representing Sindh Chief Secretary, assured of full cooperation and logistics support to the PBS to make the coming digital census a big national achievement.

In the end, Dr. Naeem-uz-Zafar responded to the queries of the participants.