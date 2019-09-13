Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) to collect data about special persons through surveys

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has conveyed commitment with Ministry of Human Rights to collect data on Persons with Disabilities through their upcoming surveys including Pakistan Labor Force Survey and Pakistan Social and Living Standard Measurement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has conveyed commitment with Ministry of Human Rights to collect data on Persons with Disabilities through their upcoming surveys including Pakistan Labor Force Survey and Pakistan Social and Living Standard Measurement.

It was stated by Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen M. Mazari in written reply to a question taken up in National Assembly on Friday regarding non-compilation of correct data of people with disabilities in the country and implementation on official job quota by the Federal and Provincial Governments.

The minister said that Ministry of Human Rights has taken notice of non-compilation of correct data; however, non availability of data does not restrict the implementation of existing job quota reserved for employment of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

She said that Ministry of Human Rights is cognizant of significance of data about disabled persons and efforts have been made for availability of accurate and reliable data on PWDs.

Collection of statistical data about PWDs through Population Census is the responsibility of PBS, she added. As a result of concerted efforts made by Ministry of Human Rights, she said PBS has conveyed their commitment to collect data on PWDs through their upcoming surveys (Pakistan Labor Force Survey and Pakistan Social and Living Standard Measurement). As a result of consultative meetings with relevant stakeholders including Ministry of Health Services, Coordination and Regulation, data on disability by using Washington Group of Question was collected through Pakistan Health and Demographic Survey (2017�18) for the first time.

Besides, Benazir Income Support Programme has also informed about collection of data on PWDs during their ongoing, country-wide 'Qaumi Khushali Survey'.

It is to mention that the subject of disability has been devolved to the provinces as a result of 18th Amendment in the Constitution. The Establishment Division, she said, was approached to share implementation status of the quota reserved for PWDs. In response, they have informed that instructions have been issued to all the Ministries/ Divisions/ Departments to implement the quota in true letter and spirit.

Moreover, the ICT Rights of Persons with Disability Bill 2018, prepared by the Ministry of Human Rights, in line with UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, ratified by the Government of Pakistan was introduced in the Parliament December 21, 2018.

She said that the National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights is required to present the report in the National Assembly. The Bill specifically proposes equity in the employment for PWDs in the public and private sector without discrimination. Under the proposed law, the Government shall reserve quota as prescribed by the Federal Government to be periodically reviewed, at various levels for PWDs in Government Departments, institutions and corporate entities owned and managed by the Government.