Pakistan buries Indian hegemonic narrative: DPM/FM Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said that false narrative of the Indian media and its government about the so-called hegemony and brandishing India ‘as net security provider of the region’, was buried by Pakistan.

Addressing a presser in London after conclusion of his official visit to the United Kingdom and broadcast on national tv channels, he said Pakistan emerged victorious in its recent armed conflict with India sparked by uncalled Indian aggression.

“The Indian media and bureaucracy have acknowledged that their narrative proved unsuccessful. On the other hand, Pakistan’s narrative was based upon facts and truth which was acknowledged by the world,” he added.

The DPM/FM said that after air superiority, Pakistan also settled scores with India on ground.

He said Pakistan always stood for the respect, dignity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries in the region and desired from others to do the same.

Terming Indian leaders’ statements unfortunate, he advised them to accept the defeat and move forward, stressing that Pakistan had not asked anyone to broker ceasefire rather it was Indian side that agreed to it and which was conveyed by

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to him in May conflict.

The DPM/FM Dar, flanked by Pakistan High Commission to UK Dr Mohammad Faisal, further said the incumbent government was committed to the economic stability and prosperity, and its policies resulted in foreign reserves growth and inflation rates on downward trend.

“Pakistan will emerge stronger. Unity will take us forward if we want Pakistan to get its due place among comity of nations, and to join D-20,” he observed.

The DPM/FM, to a query, said that no one should tell Pakistan to hold talks on terrorism, as they were ‘the biggest victim of terrorism, Pakistan had fought the global war of terrorism, on the front foot and sacrificed 90,000 lives besides suffering colossal losses to the tune of $192 billion in that war, he said, stressing that the world had to recognize these sacrifices, Pakistan had rendered huge sacrifices.

He said during the year 2014, terrorism had been completely eliminated from the country during former premier Nawaz Sharif’s tenure.

About their official visits to various countries, he said their efforts were aimed at projecting Pakistan’s candid stance on various issues including scourge of terrorism.

He opined that due to these efforts, the US had proscribed BLA and Majeed Brigade as international terrorist outfits who had been involved in different terrorism incidents including train hijacking in Balochistan. Dar also advised the Pakistani diaspora not to indulge in petty politics on different national issues.

“After Indian aggression, we adopted unanimous resolution in the parliament condemning it strongly which also gave a message to the world about unity of the nation,” he added.

The DPM/FM further underlined the need that nation should move in unison to take the country on track of progress.

To a question, he said it was unfortunate, PIA had been earning billions of rupees revenue when it was grounded, and it took years to revive the national flag carrier.

He welcomed the EU’s decision to lift ban on PIA in November 2024 and said the UK also followed the suit. PIA authorities were in negotiation with the UK authorities to resume flights to Manchester in September under a tentative programme which could be later expanded to London.

Dar also termed his bilateral and trilateral meetings with the UK counterparts and authorities very productive in which all spectrum of the bilateral ties were discussed including the Kashmir dispute and climate change etc.

He also appreciated the role of the Pak High Commission in UK during Pak-India conflict as one of the key capitals in the world to project Pakistan’s position.