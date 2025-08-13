Pakistan, Burkina Faso Discuss Cooperation In Energy, Mining, Petroleum Sectors
Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2025 | 07:01 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A high-level delegation from Burkina Faso, led by Yacouba Zabré Gouba, Minister of Energy, Mines, and Quarries on Wednesday held a meeting with Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, to discuss cooperation in the energy, mining, and petroleum sectors.
The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral relations and exploring opportunities for collaboration in oil, gas, exploration, and mineral resources, said a news release.
Both ministers highlighted the importance of knowledge exchange, investment partnerships, and technological advancements to drive development in their respective countries.
Yacouba Zabré Gouba highlighted Burkina Faso’s commitment to expanding its energy sector and expressed keen interest in learning from Pakistan’s expertise in energy and petroleum sector management.
He added that Burkina Faso is focused on protecting its sovereignty and energy security and believes that Pakistan is also a country that values its sovereignty and self-reliance.
In response, Ali Pervaiz Malik reciprocated the gesture and remarked that Pakistan's leadership is fully committed to safeguarding Pakistan's sovereignty and is taking steps to ensure economic and energy security
He assured full support for joint ventures and capacity-building initiatives, reinforcing Pakistan’s dedication to fostering strong international partnerships.
The discussions also touched upon potential agreements in energy and minerals exploration and development, with both sides agreeing to chart out a roadmap to further explore actionable projects.
This engagement marks a significant step toward deeper economic and energy cooperation between Burkina Faso and Pakistan, paving the way for future collaborations that benefit both nations.
