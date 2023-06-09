(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Business Forum has supported the decision of the National Economic Council to close the markets and commercial centers till 8 pm from July 1, saying that this will be the first step towards a civilized society.

Vice Chairperson PBF Balochistan Sana Khan Durrani while talking to the media, said that the measures proposed under the plan to conserve energy, such as closing shops and commercial centers by 8 pm, switching to LED lights to save more energy, could help the country save up to $1 billion a year.

"Even wealthy countries like Europe and the US "cannot afford the luxury of keeping commercial areas open until 12 midnight.

"No country has an irresponsible lifestyle like ours," she further said.

Lauding the province's stance on the issue, the PBF welcomed that the provinces have also agreed to implement the decision from July.

"Circular debt is a huge challenge for the government," she said, adding that this move will save electricity and help reduce circular debt to a great extent.

PBF also suggests that the district administration should ensure that shops are opened by 10.00 am, so that the traders have enough time to run their business more successfully.