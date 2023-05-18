UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Business Forum Voices For Pro-business Budget

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan Business Forum voices for pro-business budget

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Business Forum, in a statement issued here, on Thursday urged the government to take concrete steps for the business-friendly budget.

Vice Chairperson, Pakistan Business Forum and former Federal minister Zubaidah Jalal said that the budget should be beneficial for the business community and agriculture sector of the country.

"Pakistan Business Forum recommended the government to review a few taxes to allow the business community to play its role in boosting up the economy of the country.

She also suggested that the sales tax slab should be reduced immediately to reduce production costs.

Similarly, the government should allocate funds to promote hybrid seed industry under private-public partnerships in Pakistan to increase productivity per acre.

"The world is focusing on the use of certified seed to increase agricultural productivity for better profitability and international recognition," she maintained.

