Pakistan business research conference at Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) Karachi from June 29

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) Karachi has organised second two-day Pakistan Business Research Conference on its premises; scheduled to begin on Saturday.

The topic of the conference is "Business Challenges and Opportunities in Pakistan". In all over 20 universities and business institutes are participating in this conference including 30 Ph.D Professors as key note speakers. Around 100 research papers will also be presented, said a press release here on Thursday.

President MAJU, Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh, in his message, said that MAJU's research mission was to be a leader in innovations and discoveries that address serious issues of businesses.

He said the university is dynamic contribution in the field of research was evident by its wide initiatives such as Pakistan Business Research Conference-2019 which had created strong connections with other universities and key industries nationally.

He said this conference was a considerable contribution towards the university's dedication to excel research in business management and associated areas.

He hoped that this research conference will deal with all issues that