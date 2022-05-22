UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Calls Countries To Protect Human Rights Of World's 281 Million Migrants

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Pakistan calls countries to protect human rights of world's 281 million migrants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :At the United Nations, Pakistan has called on all member to protect human rights of the world's 281 million migrants, regardless of their legal status.

Representing Pakistani delegation, Senator Farooq Naik told to officials about this matter regarding raising the issue to protect the interest of immigrants at a meeting to review progress towards implementing the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, adopted by governments in 2018, Radio Pakistan reported.

He further stressed that migrants provide vital services to states where they live, yet often face abuse, discrimination and even violence in return.

Senator Naik said racism, racial discrimination, Islamophobia, xenophobia, and related intolerance against migrants had increased at an alarming level.

