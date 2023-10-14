Open Menu

Pakistan Calls For Application Of Principal Of Universal Jurisdiction Only To Severe Crimes

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 14, 2023 | 04:21 PM

Pakistan calls for application of principal of universal jurisdiction only to severe crimes

‘The scope and application of the principle of Universal Jurisdiction’, Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan Usman Iqbal Jadoon says the application of this principle should always be in full compliance with international law principles and the United Nations Charter.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14th, 2023) Pakistan said the principle of universal jurisdiction should not be viewed as a license to infringe upon state sovereignty.

Speaking at the General Debate of the Sixth Committee ‘The scope and application of the principle of Universal Jurisdiction’, Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan Usman Iqbal Jadoon said the application of this principle should always be in full compliance with international law principles and the United Nations Charter.

He said the selective use and distortion of this principle by specific states not only diverges from the tenets of justice but also significantly compromises the integrity of international law.

Usman Iqbal said universal jurisdiction should only apply to severe crimes such as war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide, which have international repercussions as there is a general consensus that these are the crimes for which universal jurisdiction is most suitable.

He said the exercise of universal jurisdiction cannot occur in isolation from, or at the expense of, other pertinent principles of international law. These include the principles of state sovereignty and territorial integrity, which must always be respected and upheld.

He said the principle of Universal jurisdiction should be applicable for the purpose of enabling the International Court of Justice to assist in resolving disputes which are on the Agenda of the Security Council.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UAE discuss escalating situation in Gaza

Pakistan, UAE discuss escalating situation in Gaza

21 minutes ago
 Federal, provincial govts fully determined to impl ..

Federal, provincial govts fully determined to implement National Action Plan: PM

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in final meeting of G20 Finance M ..

UAE participates in final meeting of G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governo ..

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar extends best wishes to national team for ..

PM Kakar extends best wishes to national team for clash with India today

3 hours ago
 UAE, Republic of Korea conclude CEPA negotiations

UAE, Republic of Korea conclude CEPA negotiations

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils ‘Launch ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils ‘Launchpad Dubai’ platform

3 hours ago
ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first agains ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first against Pakistan

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clas ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clash between Pakistan, India in A ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

4 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clas ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clash between Pakistan, India in A ..

4 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to loc ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to lock horns today

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan