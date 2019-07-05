Pakistan calls for closer regional cooperation to fix terror, drug issues

Pakistan has called for closer cooperation among regional countries to counter the issues of terrorism, irregular migration, drug trafficking and organized crimes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ):Pakistan has called for closer cooperation among regional countries to counter the issues of terrorism, irregular migration, drug trafficking and organized crimes.

The stance by Pakistan was taken at the first Six Nations Regional Cooperation Meeting held in Istanbul, Turkey on July 3-4, which was attended by other countries including Turkey, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran and Iraq and Pakistan.

The Meeting, organized by Turkey, was aimed at establishing a new cooperation mechanism among the regional countries to deal with the issues of terrorism, irregular migration, drug trafficking and organized crimes.

Leading the Pakistan delegation, Secretary for Interior Azam Suleman Khan appreciated the initiative of Turkey to enhance regional cooperation on important issues affecting all the participating countries.

He highlighted Pakistan's efforts in the fight against terrorism and the achievements the country had made in this regard.

He particularly highlighted the enormous sacrifices made by the valiant armed forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan in countering the threat of terrorism.

The Secretary Interior also shared the efforts Pakistan has made to combat irregular migration.

Referring to loss of thousands of precious lives in illegal transit, he underscored that while dealing with the issue of irregular migration, its human aspect must not be overlooked. He also shared Pakistan's efforts in countering drug trafficking and organized crimes.

The Interior Secretary reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to close cooperation with regional countries to achieve the shared objectives of countering the common threats through joint efforts.

On the sidelines, the Secretary Interior held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Afghanistan.