Pakistan calls for cooperation to achieve shared objectives

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to close cooperation with regional countries to achieve the shared objectives of countering the common threats through joint efforts

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th July, 2019) Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to close cooperation with regional countries to achieve the shared objectives of countering the common threats through joint efforts.The commitment was expressed by Secretary Interior Azam Suleman Khan who represented Pakistan at the first Six Nations Regional Cooperation Meeting against terrorism, drug trafficking and illegal migration in Istanbul.

The Secretary Interior highlighted Pakistan's efforts in the fight against terrorism.He also shared the efforts Pakistan has made to combat illegal migration, drug trafficking and organized crimes.He appreciated the initiative of Turkey to enhance regional cooperation on important issues affecting all the participating countries.On the sidelines, the Secretary Interior held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from c