Pakistan Calls For De-escalation Of Hostilities, Conflict Resolution In ME
Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 09:59 PM
Pakistan on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the escalating hostilities in the Middle East, urging all parties to prioritize peace
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Pakistan on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the escalating hostilities in the Middle East, urging all parties to prioritize peace.
“In recent months, Israel has increasingly acted in violation of international law and the UN Charter resulting in grave humanitarian crisis. Israel has endangered regional peace and security with the ongoing genocide in Gaza. The recent invasion of Lebanon has further intensified these tensions, affecting the lives of innocent civilians,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.
The people of Palestine, Lebanon, and the wider region deserved to live free from fear and violence. It was crucial for all sides to step back from the brink and for the international community to take swift action to de-escalate the situation.
The prevailing culture of impunity and disregard for international law must be addressed urgently, it was stressed.
The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s call for the UN Security Council to uphold peace and security in the region, safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty, and put an end to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
“Pakistan has consistently advocated for a two-state solution as the key to enduring peace in the Middle East with a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian question anchored in international law and in line with relevant UN and OIC resolutions,” it was further added.
