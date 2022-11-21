UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Calls For Early Operationalization Of 'Damage & Loss Fund'

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 21, 2022 | 11:29 AM

The Foreign Office says the consensus decision taken to this effect by the COP27 in Egypt is a momentous achievement, especially for the Group of 77 and China, as the developing countries have been demanding such a fund for the past 30 years.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2022) Pakistan has welcomed the historic decision of COP27 for the establishment of a fund to address loss and damage caused by climate-induced disasters.

The Foreign Office in a statement said that the consensus decision taken to this effect by the COP27 in Egypt is a momentous achievement, especially for the Group of 77 and China, as the developing countries have been demanding such a fund for the past 30 years.

The statement said the catastrophic climate change induced floods in Pakistan early this year that resulted in losses and damages of over 30 billion Dollars refocused the global attention towards this critical issue.

It said Pakistan, as Chair of the Group of 77 and China, galvanized support for establishment of the Fund in COP 27 in Sharm el Sheikh, first by having it placed on the Agenda of the Conference, and then pushing for a consensus agreement.

The dedicated “Fund for Loss and Damage” will address losses and damages in developing countries, such as Pakistan, which are particularly vulnerable to the adverse impacts of Climate Change.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan congratulates the developing countries for their exemplary solidarity and steadfastness in pushing their case for a Fund for Loss and Damage. It said we also appreciate the understanding and cooperation of the developed countries in recognizing the urgency to act on loss and damage.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the manifestation of excellent climate diplomacy by Pakistan led by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that resulted in the establishment of 'Damage and Loss' Fund at the COP-27 summit.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Prime Minister said all teams who worked with the Foreign Minister in this regard deserve appreciation as Pakistan has succeeded in getting accepted its demand for 'Loss and Damage' fund as Chair of G-77 plus China.

