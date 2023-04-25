UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Calls For Effective Multilateralism Against Threats To Int’l Peace

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 25, 2023 | 04:34 PM

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Munir Akram says this multilateralism must be comprehensive, inclusive and equitable.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2023) Pakistan has stressed for effective multilateralism to address the current and emerging threats to international peace and security.

Speaking during UN Security Council's Open Debate on Maintenance of International Peace and Security, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Munir Akram said this multilateralism must be comprehensive, inclusive and equitable. He said Pakistan will work assiduously to promote such an effective multilateralism.

The Ambassador said a critical part of this endeavor must be to promote universal and consistent respect for the fundamental principles of the UN Charter by all states, irrespective of their size, power or influence. He said the Security Council has various means available under the Charter to secure such compliance.

Alluding to the situation in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Munir Akram said it is a prime illustration of derogation from the UN Charter and Security Council Resolutions.

He said the exercise of the right to self-determination by the Kashmiri people prescribed by the Security Council has been subverted and suppressed by India through seven decades of force and fraud.

Ambassador Munir Akram said another is the situation in occupied Palestine. He said protestations of commitment to the UN Charter ring hollow when no action is taken to redress these blatant violations of the UN Charter and resolutions of the Security Council on the two issues which has remained on the agenda of the Security Council for the last seventy five years.

Ambasador Munir Akram also emphasized the need for redressing the rising tensions between the major military powers to avoid a global catastrophe.

