Pakistan Calls For Emergency UNSC Meeting Over Israeli Aggression Against Qatar

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 08:25 PM

Pakistan calls for emergency UNSC meeting over Israeli aggression against Qatar

Pakistan on Wednesday requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to address the unprovoked and illegal Israeli aggression against the State of Qatar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Pakistan on Wednesday requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to address the unprovoked and illegal Israeli aggression against the State of Qatar.

"In view of the unprovoked illegal Israeli aggression against the brotherly State of Qatar, Pakistan, along with Algeria and Somalia, has requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, to discuss the situation and seize itself of this grave matter," Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar wrote on his official X handle.

"Pakistan expresses its complete solidarity and firm support with the Government and brotherly people of Qatar," DPM Dar added.

