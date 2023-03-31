Pakistan calls for enhanced global partnerships towards ‘zero waste’

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2023) Pakistan has stressed on the need for enhanced global partnerships focused on capacity building, technology transfer and finance to move towards "zero waste".

The call was made by Deputy Permanent Representative of the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations, Amir Khan, while speaking at the UN General Assembly on the Role of Zero Waste as a Transformative Solution in Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

He said that rising waste is a global issue as societies have become increasingly consumption driven and contribute to excessive consumerism, causing billions of tonnes of waste to be produced every year.

Amir Khan said Pakistan is successfully implementing National Hazardous Waste Management Policy 2022, which will result in strengthening of classification, transparency, institutional frameworks, a national action plan, and governance infrastructure for regulation of hazardous waste within the country and its international borders.

The Pakistan's Ambassador also expressed condolences to Turkiye, the organizer of the event, for the tragic loss of lives due to the earthquake. He also thanked First Lady of Turkiye Ms. Emine Erdogan for her leadership on this issue.