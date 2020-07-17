ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Thursday called for enhanced international monitoring and continued reporting by the United Nations on the human rights crisis in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) to save lives, dignity and freedom of Kashmiri people.

Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui at the weekly press briefing said continued brutalization of innocent people in the IOJ&K had entered 346th day after India revoked the special status of the IOJ&K on August 5, last year.

She said Kashmiris were facing illegal occupation of Indian security forces for over seven decades.

She mentioned that recently, the Indian occupation forces during their continued so-called cordon and search operations martyred eight Kashmiris including Idrees Ahmad Bhat, Ajaz Ahmad, Muahmmad Usman, Saifullah Mir, Zahid Ahmad and Waleed Ahmad in Kupwara, Baramulla and Islamabad districts of the IOJ&K.

The FO spokesperson said the UN human rights machinery in recent months had highlighted India's non-compliance with its international human rights obligations.

"Through several official communications, nearly a dozen UN Special Rapporteurs have raised serious concerns over India's consistent pattern of arbitrary arrests, detentions, torture, corporal punishment, extra-judicial killings, and physical and digital lockdown in occupied Jammu & Kashmir," she added.

On 89th Kashmir Martyrs' Day, she said the government and people of Pakistan joined Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and across the globe to pay homage to the 22 innocent, unarmed Kashmiris who stood up for truth and justice against the tyranny of Dogra force in 1931.

She said across the world, conferences, webinars and peace walks were organized to draw the attention of the world conscience towards the long struggle for fundamental rights of the people of IOJK.

During last week, she said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held telephonic conversations with Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor and Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

"In these interactions, the Foreign Minister shared our deep concern over the situation in the IOJK and underlined the importance of urgent steps by the international community to help address the grave situation," she said.

Other matters of mutual interest were also discussed including COVID-19 pandemic, regional security in South Asia, suspension of Pakistan International Airlines flights into European Union and the prime minister's call for Global Debt Relief Initiative for developing countries.

The spokesperson said on July 7, the third round of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral Vice Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue was held via video link, where Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui, Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Mirwais Nab and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood co-chaired the dialogue.

"All three sides held in-depth discussions and reached the consensus on cooperation against the COVID-19, the Afghan peace and reconciliation process, and trilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening communication and coordination and enhancing mutual trust and cooperation under the trilateral cooperation mechanism," she said.

Farooqui said the foreign secretary also held a video conference with Spanish state secretary for foreign affairs on July 7, 2020.

They exchanged views on a broad range of subjects including response to COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral relations and close cooperation in multi-lateral fora as well as the regional situation.

The two sides also reviewed the situation in Afghanistan and progress in Afghan peace process.

On repatriation of stranded Pakistanis, the FO spokesperson said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the country's missions abroad continued to facilitate and assist fellow compatriots all across the world.

As of July 14, she said, 221,279 Pakistani citizens had been repatriated from different parts of the world.

To a question, she said Pakistan had acknowledged and welcomed the US decision to accept Pakistan's accession to 1988 Hague Convention on civil aspects of International Child abduction. It will come into effect on October 1, 2020. The convention would provide a legal framework for child custody and facilitate divided families.

She said consequent to Pakistan's continuous highlighting of human rights violations in IOJ&K, the parliaments in different countries, international human rights organizations, the United Nations Security Council, media and civil society in all corners of the world had expressed their deep concern against the policies of BJP-RSS led Modi government.

Asked about the Hong Kong issue, the spokesperson said Pakistan's position on Hong Kong was principled, consistent and clear.

"Pakistan adheres to One-China policy. Hong Kong is a part of China and it is important for China to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and protect the lives of its citizens. We reaffirm that matters related to Hong Kong are China's internal affairs. We believe it is important to uphold international law and adhere to the basic norm of non-interference," she remarked.

About Afghan peace process, she said the visit of army chief and special envoy to Afghanistan was part of this ongoing facilitator role that Pakistan had been engaged in. It was extremely important that the US-Taliban Peace Agreement was implemented in its entirety leading to Intra-Afghan Negotiations.

To a question about any NAB's notice to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in London through foreign ministry, the spokesperson confirmed that they were approached to facilitate in conveying the letter and instructions therein to Pakistan's High Commission in London as per law.

Regarding Pakistan's permission to Afghan transit trade to India, she said it was a one way transit, in which Afghan trucks would pass through Pakistani territory up to the Wahga border terminal; however there would be no traffic from the other side heading towards Afghanistan.

Asked whether the UN General Assembly would hold a virtual session, Aisha Farooqui said they had not a confirmation as to what the format would be.

She said Kartarpur Corridor had been opened by Pakistan to facilitate Sikh Yatrees to visit and fulfill their religious obligations from within or outside Pakistan could do so. As international traveling had been restricted due to the pandemic situation, therefore the number of international visitors to Kartarpur had been limited so far.

Apprising media of Pakistan's efforts to get review of EASA ban on PIA flights to Europe, the spokesperson said the foreign minister had taken the matter in his conversation last week with the EU High Representative. Pakistan's Mission in Germany was also in touch with the EASA officials regarding this matter.