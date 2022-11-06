UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Calls For Examining Escalating Violence, Hate Speech Against UN Peacekeepers

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2022 | 12:05 AM

Pakistan calls for examining escalating violence, hate speech against UN peacekeepers

The United Nations can be proud of its accomplishments in peacekeeping operations around the world, Pakistan has told a UN panel, but stressed the need for examining the causes of mounting violence and hate speech against it's peacekeepers

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :The United Nations can be proud of its accomplishments in peacekeeping operations around the world, Pakistan has told a UN panel, but stressed the need for examining the causes of mounting violence and hate speech against it's peacekeepers.

"We condemn attacks against UN missions and personnel," Pakistani delegate Bilal Chaudhry said in a speech to the General Assembly's Fourth Committee, which deals with special political and decolonization matters, adding that Pakistan lost seven peacekeepers this year alone, including six in a helicopter incident in March in the Democratic Republic of the Congo." "Based on the inquiry report of the incident, we call for bringing to justice the perpetrators of this heinous crime," he said during a debate on the UN peacekeeping operations in global hotspots.

Chaudhry, who is a counselor in the Pakistan mission to the UN, said peacekeeping was most effective when it is part of the overall 'political strategy' that includes conflict prevention, conflict resolution, addressing the root causes using mediation, peacekeeping and peace building as tools to build durable peace.

Pakistan, he said, has deployed 200,000 personnel in peacekeeping missions all over the world over the years, "as a sacred duty" to serve the humanity.

Noting that he is speaking from five decades of experience and expertise, Chaudhry pointed out that 168 Pakistani peacekeepers have died while serving the cause of peace. In addition to being a long-standing troop and police-contributing country, he added, Pakistan hosts one of the first peacekeeping missions, namely the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), which monitors the Line-of-Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistani delegate went on to express support for equipping missions with new technologies, and called for comprehensive peacekeeping strategies which include regional and sub-regional organizations, especially the African Union.

"These organizations bring in unique political insight, resources and expertise," the Pakistani delegate said.

