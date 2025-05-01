Pakistan Calls For Global Cooperation To Achieve Green Economy At Geneva Summit
Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2025 | 06:30 PM
GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik on Thursday emphasized the urgent need for international collaboration to support developing nations in transitioning to a green economy during his address at the 2025 BRS COPs High-Level Segment in Geneva.
Speaking at a ministerial panel discussion, Dr. Malik stressed that global green standards must be inclusive and equitable, rather than serving as barriers for poorer nations.
"Green development standards should not be a burden but an opportunity for developing countries," he said.
"Global standards must be for everyone, not just wealthy nations."
He highlighted the financial challenges faced by countries like Pakistan, noting its 240 million population has only $350 million in private portfolios—far too little to fund green initiatives alone.
"Without adequate resources, technology transfer, and research support, a green economy remains out of reach for developing nations," he added.
Dr. Malik urged the international community to ensure fairness in climate policies, warning that environmental goals cannot be achieved without including developing countries.
"Developing nations must be active participants in the global economy, not left on the margins," he said.
Calling for bold action, he concluded, "The world must make courageous decisions for a shared green future. Practical barriers must be removed through resource mobilization, not rhetoric."
The summit continues to discuss strategies for equitable climate action amid growing pressure to meet global sustainability targets.
Recent Stories
Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam
PSL X: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..
No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI
Children weigh in the pros and cons of social media in a fun debate at SCRF 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Christian community organises Pakistan Zindabad convention to express solidarity with armed forces3 minutes ago
-
Labour Day marked with rallies and tributes across Hazara Division,3 minutes ago
-
Govt taking all possible steps to provide a dignified lifestyle to workers: CM Sindh3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan calls for global cooperation to achieve green economy at Geneva Summit3 minutes ago
-
Eight killed as car falls into ravine on Karakoram Highway in Lower Kohistan3 minutes ago
-
Let there be no ambiguity: any Indian military misadventure to be met with swift, resolute notch-up ..3 minutes ago
-
Four member gang of street criminals arrested13 minutes ago
-
Labor Day dignified ceremony held13 minutes ago
-
IAC to meet on Monday to review water situation for Kharif season13 minutes ago
-
DC issues special instructions regarding heatwave forecast13 minutes ago
-
RCCI delegation discusses investment, economic development with Governor KP13 minutes ago
-
Islam only religion to protect rights of workers: Sardar Ghulam13 minutes ago