Pakistan Calls For Global Cooperation To Achieve Green Economy At Geneva Summit

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2025 | 06:30 PM

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik on Thursday emphasized the urgent need for international collaboration to support developing nations in transitioning to a green economy during his address at the 2025 BRS COPs High-Level Segment in Geneva.

Speaking at a ministerial panel discussion, Dr. Malik stressed that global green standards must be inclusive and equitable, rather than serving as barriers for poorer nations.

"Green development standards should not be a burden but an opportunity for developing countries," he said.

"Global standards must be for everyone, not just wealthy nations."

He highlighted the financial challenges faced by countries like Pakistan, noting its 240 million population has only $350 million in private portfolios—far too little to fund green initiatives alone.

"Without adequate resources, technology transfer, and research support, a green economy remains out of reach for developing nations," he added.

Dr. Malik urged the international community to ensure fairness in climate policies, warning that environmental goals cannot be achieved without including developing countries.

"Developing nations must be active participants in the global economy, not left on the margins," he said.

Calling for bold action, he concluded, "The world must make courageous decisions for a shared green future. Practical barriers must be removed through resource mobilization, not rhetoric."

The summit continues to discuss strategies for equitable climate action amid growing pressure to meet global sustainability targets.

