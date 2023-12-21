Open Menu

Pakistan Calls For Holding Israel Accountable For Its Actions

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 21, 2023 | 04:39 PM

Pakistan calls for holding Israel accountable for its actions

FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says we strongly condemn Israel's ongoing war on hospitals and its barbarous bulldozing of tents in the courtyard and vicinity of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza that crushed to death numerous Palestinians including women, children and wounded patients under treatment.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2023) Pakistan has called for holding Israel accountable for its actions and urged the United Nations Security Council to take immediate effective action to impose a ceasefire and lift the inhumane siege against Gaza.

At her weekly media briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Officer Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan remains deeply concerned over the ongoing campaign of brutality and large-scale massacre unleashed upon the Palestinian people.

She said we strongly condemn Israel's ongoing war on hospitals and its barbarous bulldozing of tents in the courtyard and vicinity of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza that crushed to death numerous Palestinians including women, children and wounded patients under treatment.

She said the crimes against humanity in occupied Palestine are a haunting stain on the conscience of humanity.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan is also deeply concerned over the recent statements made by senior Israeli officials, rejecting the creation of a viable and independent Palestinian state.

She said such statements, especially the comments on the "Oslo Accords", reflect the true intentions of the Israeli occupation authorities, their disregard for International law and commitments and rejection of a just resolution of the Palestinian question.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan firmly believes that the only just solution to the Palestinian question is the creation of an independent, viable, sovereign and contiguous Palestinian State along pre-June 1967 borders with Al-Quds-Al-Sharif as its capital.

Replying to a question, the spokesperson said Pakistan is deeply concerned about use of sophisticated arms and ammunition by a terrorist organization like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

She said collaborated actions by the international community are required to deal with the TTP threat.

Answering another question, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan expects from the Afghan authorities to take effective measures against terrorists groups, especially TTP, operating on Afghan soil.

She added that Islamabad is also concerned over Indian involvement in supporting and fanning terrorists and their activities inside Pakistan.

The Spokesperson said Indian network of terrorism has now been expanded globally beyond South Asia.

She said Pakistan has been a victim of terrorism, emanating from individuals and entities supported by Indian intelligence agencies. The arrest of Indian officials like Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav is a bright example of Indian involvement in espionage and subversive activities inside Pakistan.

To another question, the Spokesperson said Pakistan remains committed to provide security to all foreigners and foreign investments in the country, including Chinese nationals, who are contributing a lot in the development and progress of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist Afghanistan Islamabad Resolution United Nations Israel Palestine China Gaza Oslo Progress Women Media All From Asia Kulbhushan Jadhav

Recent Stories

FM Jilani reaffirms Pakistan’s support to Int’ ..

20 minutes ago
 PHC seals 1, 013 outlets after raids on 4,623 trea ..

PHC seals 1, 013 outlets after raids on 4,623 treatment centers

2 hours ago
 Shah Rukh Khan ignites social media buzz by unveil ..

Shah Rukh Khan ignites social media buzz by unveiling ‘Dunki’ teaser

2 hours ago
 Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification ..

Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification to lead PTI in Gilgit-Baltist ..

3 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-11 ..

Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-119 in Lahore

4 hours ago
 Global disruption as social networking giant X goe ..

Global disruption as social networking giant X goes down

5 hours ago
Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce ..

Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce betterment: Sohrab

5 hours ago
 Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against A ..

Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against Australia

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

8 hours ago
 February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, ..

February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, non-violence

17 hours ago
 Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan