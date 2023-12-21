Pakistan calls for holding Israel accountable for its actions

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2023) Pakistan has called for holding Israel accountable for its actions and urged the United Nations Security Council to take immediate effective action to impose a ceasefire and lift the inhumane siege against Gaza.

At her weekly media briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Officer Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan remains deeply concerned over the ongoing campaign of brutality and large-scale massacre unleashed upon the Palestinian people.

She said we strongly condemn Israel's ongoing war on hospitals and its barbarous bulldozing of tents in the courtyard and vicinity of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza that crushed to death numerous Palestinians including women, children and wounded patients under treatment.

She said the crimes against humanity in occupied Palestine are a haunting stain on the conscience of humanity.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan is also deeply concerned over the recent statements made by senior Israeli officials, rejecting the creation of a viable and independent Palestinian state.

She said such statements, especially the comments on the "Oslo Accords", reflect the true intentions of the Israeli occupation authorities, their disregard for International law and commitments and rejection of a just resolution of the Palestinian question.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan firmly believes that the only just solution to the Palestinian question is the creation of an independent, viable, sovereign and contiguous Palestinian State along pre-June 1967 borders with Al-Quds-Al-Sharif as its capital.

Replying to a question, the spokesperson said Pakistan is deeply concerned about use of sophisticated arms and ammunition by a terrorist organization like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

She said collaborated actions by the international community are required to deal with the TTP threat.

Answering another question, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan expects from the Afghan authorities to take effective measures against terrorists groups, especially TTP, operating on Afghan soil.

She added that Islamabad is also concerned over Indian involvement in supporting and fanning terrorists and their activities inside Pakistan.

The Spokesperson said Indian network of terrorism has now been expanded globally beyond South Asia.

She said Pakistan has been a victim of terrorism, emanating from individuals and entities supported by Indian intelligence agencies. The arrest of Indian officials like Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav is a bright example of Indian involvement in espionage and subversive activities inside Pakistan.

To another question, the Spokesperson said Pakistan remains committed to provide security to all foreigners and foreign investments in the country, including Chinese nationals, who are contributing a lot in the development and progress of Pakistan.