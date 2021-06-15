ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Monday reiterated call for justice in the case of noted Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Bukhari's assassination.

"Today, we sadly remembered the assassination, three years ago, of noted Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Bukhari in Srinagar in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

"To this day, the perpetrators of the crime are at large and the family of the victim is still awaiting justice." "We salute and honour the courage and professionalism of the journalists in IIOJK, who continue to face a relentless campaign of harassment and intimidation by the Indian occupation forces," it added.

According to the statement, the situation had further worsened in the wake of India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019.

"The continued systematic intimidation of the Kashmiri journalists has been enabled by the grant of impunity to the Indian occupation forces under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA), Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA)," it added.

"We once again call upon India to immediately lift all the restrictions on communication and media in IIOJK, withdraw frivolous cases filed against the Kashmiri journalists, and restore the fundamental freedoms of the Kashmiri people," the statement said.

"We also urge the international community to take cognizance of India's grave human rights violations in IIOJK, which warrant an investigation under international scrutiny," it maintained.

"Such demands have also been made by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its two reports on Kashmir of 2018 and 2019," the statement concluded.

\932