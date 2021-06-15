UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Calls For Justice In Case Of Kashmiri Journalist Shujaat Bukhari's Assassination

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Pakistan calls for justice in case of Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Bukhari's assassination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Monday reiterated call for justice in the case of noted Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Bukhari's assassination.

"Today, we sadly remembered the assassination, three years ago, of noted Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Bukhari in Srinagar in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

"To this day, the perpetrators of the crime are at large and the family of the victim is still awaiting justice." "We salute and honour the courage and professionalism of the journalists in IIOJK, who continue to face a relentless campaign of harassment and intimidation by the Indian occupation forces," it added.

According to the statement, the situation had further worsened in the wake of India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019.

"The continued systematic intimidation of the Kashmiri journalists has been enabled by the grant of impunity to the Indian occupation forces under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA), Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA)," it added.

"We once again call upon India to immediately lift all the restrictions on communication and media in IIOJK, withdraw frivolous cases filed against the Kashmiri journalists, and restore the fundamental freedoms of the Kashmiri people," the statement said.

"We also urge the international community to take cognizance of India's grave human rights violations in IIOJK, which warrant an investigation under international scrutiny," it maintained.

"Such demands have also been made by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its two reports on Kashmir of 2018 and 2019," the statement concluded.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan India Foreign Office United Nations Jammu Srinagar August 2018 2019 Family Media All

Recent Stories

UAE determined to win decider against Vietnam tomo ..

36 minutes ago

Dr. Sultan Al-Qasimi Centre launches &#039;Piece o ..

1 hour ago

UAE launches second phase of vaccination programme ..

1 hour ago

UN Releases $135Mln to Fight Hunger Across Africa, ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab presents historic, public-friendly budget: ..

2 minutes ago

NA body on Defence directs to tackle offences on s ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.