Pakistan Calls For Non-discriminatory Implementation Of Chemical Weapons Convention
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2024 | 10:35 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Friday called for the full, effective and non-discriminatory implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).
Ambassador Suljuk Mustansar Tarar, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to OPCW delivered the national statement.
He made the statement during the 105th session of the Executive Council of Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) concluded in The Hague. It was held from March 5 to March 8, 2024.
In the statement, ambassador Suljuk Mustansar Tarar mentioned the continuing tragic situation in Gaza and reiterated Pakistan’s call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.
Ambassador Tarar said that Pakistan had a robust national implementation mechanism for CWC and a sub-regional Assistance and Protection Centre served as a centre of excellence in the region.
In addition, Pakistan also has an OPCW designated laboratory. He said Pakistan actively supported implementation of capacity building activities under CWC.
Ambassador Tarar noted the Artificial Intelligence could lead to threat of chemical weapons across the world and said that Pakistan looked forward to contributing to Director General of OPCW Ambassador Fernando Arias’ initiative in this regard.
He underscored the importance of consensus-based decision making and said while remaining committed to the CWC it was Pakistan’s earnest hope that “we revert to consensus in all our decision making”.
Pakistan is an active member of the 41 member Hague based OPCW’s Executive Council. Pakistan’s Ambassador & Permanent Representative to OPCW Suljuk Mustansar Tarar is the elected Chair of Chemical Weapons Convention’s 28th Conference of States Parties.
