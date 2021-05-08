UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Calls For Probe Into Seizure Of 7kg Uranium In India

Faizan Hashmi 20 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 02:52 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Saturday called for "thorough investigation" as the Indian police seized 7kg natural uranium from unauthorized persons in the country.

"We have noted with serious concern reports about seizure of more than 7 Kg natural uranium from unauthorised persons in India," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said the security of nuclear materials should be the top priority for all countries, and there is a need for thorough investigation of the matter.

According to media reports, the Indian police have arrested two men in the western Maharashtra state for illegally possessing the highly radioactive natural uranium which could potentially be used by the terrorists to make nuclear explosives.

As per the anti-terrorism squad in Maharashtra, the confiscated material is worth around $2.9 million.

