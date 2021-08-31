Pakistan calls for staying engaged with Afghanistan to prevent 'spoilers' from disrupting peace prospects

Pakistan has called for the international community's continued engagement with Afghanistan in the backdrop of Monday's UN Security Council resolution so as to prevent the "spoilers" from disrupting prospects for peace and stability in the war-torn country

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan has called for the international community's continued engagement with Afghanistan in the backdrop of Monday's UN Security Council resolution so as to prevent the "spoilers" from disrupting prospects for peace and stability in the war-torn country.

"Pakistan is working closely with the regional countries as well as members of the international community for achieving lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan," a spokesperson of the Pakistan Mission to the UN said Tuesday.

The resolution that the 15-member Council adopted on Monday called on the Taliban to allow safe passage for those seeking to leave Afghanistan, and not allow the Afghan territory to be used to threaten or attack any nation or shelter terrorists.

Thirteen Council members voted in favour of the resolution, which demands access to the country for humanitarians, and upholding of human rights, including for women and children.

China and Russia, two of Council's permanent members, abstained on the resolution, which was drafted by the United States, Britain and France.

Commenting on the resolution, the spokesperson said Pakistan has been calling on the international community to stay engaged with all relevant parties and to respond to the current situation in a "careful and a calibrated manner", taking into account the prevailing ground realities in Afghanistan.

"We believe that continued constructive engagement of the international community is vital towards ensuring the success of ongoing efforts for achieving an inclusive political set-up; seeking continued cooperation in the process of evacuation; as well as addressing the human rights and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.'' The initial draft of the UNSC draft resolution did not enjoy consensus, it was pointed out. Both in Islamabad as well as through the Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, Munir Akram, Pakistan closely engaged with the members of the Security Council in making the text more balanced and constructive.

"On its part," the spokesperson said, "Pakistan remains at the forefront of supporting efforts to promote an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan, and is working closely with the regional countries, including through the Extended Troika format on Afghanistan that includes Pakistan, China, Russia and the US.

" On its part, Pakistan is also extending complete support in the safe evacuations from Afghanistan, having evacuated so far over 10,000 nationals and staff of foreign embassies, United Nations and other international organizations as well as media personnel and more are expected to transit through Pakistan.

In addition, Pakistan is providing all possible support to the United Nations and other international agencies to address the prevailing humanitarian situation in Afghanistan by serving a humanitarian air bridge for provision of essential supplies, including vital medical supplies. On Monday, first PIA Cargo flight with WHO medical supplies reached from Islamabad to Mazar Sharif as part of this initiative.

Pakistan strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack at the Kabul airport on 26 August and called for the elimination of all terrorist groups from the Afghan soil, including TTP, Al-Qaeda, ETIM, ISIL-K and IMU.

"A coordinated approach is needed to address the threat posed by these terrorist organizations," the spokesperson said, pointing out TTP carried out hundreds of cross-border attacks against Pakistan with the sponsorship of hostile intelligence agencies during the last year alone. The latest TTP attack on 29 August, the spokesperson said, was yet another manifestation of the continued threat posed by the terrorist group.

Being a host to approximately 4 million Afghan refugees, Pakistan said it hopes that the international community will fulfill the call of the UNSC to provide humanitarian assistance to major Afghan refugee-hosting countries.

"We hope that the international community will continue to play a constructive role in addressing the situation in Afghanistan and prevent the spoilers from disrupting prospects for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan, " the spokesperson added.