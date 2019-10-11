UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Calls For Stepped Up Efforts To Counter Unjust Defamation Of Religions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 03:09 PM

Pakistan calls for stepped up efforts to counter unjust defamation of religions

Pakistan has called for stepped up efforts to address terrorism's root causes and to counter the unjust defamation of certain religions that fosters misconceptions between Muslim world and the West

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) Pakistan has called for stepped up efforts to address terrorism's root causes and to counter the unjust defamation of certain religions that fosters misconceptions between Muslim world and the West.Addressing the General Assembly's Sixth Committee in New York, which deals with legal matters, Outgoing Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi said that the international community must address the root causes of terrorism including protracted unresolved conflicts, unlawful use of force, aggression, foreign occupation and denial of the right to self-determination.

She reiterated Pakistan's condemnation of the deadly menace of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.Maleeha Lodhi said the unfair and biased portrayal of islam and Islamic beliefs is unacceptable and must not be allowed to continue.Acts of incitement and hate-speech against Muslims, she said, not only exacerbated the gulf in attitudes but also fostered misperceptions between the Muslim world and the West.She said Pakistan, is committed to cooperating with the international community to work jointly to counter terrorism.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan World United Nations Condemnation New York Maleeha Lodhi Muslim All

Recent Stories

Storm kills three youth in Kohistan

4 minutes ago

Scots won't be World Cup 'collateral damage' vows ..

5 minutes ago

Sindh government extends Rangers' powers in Karach ..

2 minutes ago

Ethiopia PM Abiy wins Nobel Peace Prize for mendin ..

2 minutes ago

Houthis offer Yemeni gov't prisoner swap deal

2 minutes ago

NAB court approves Nawaz Sharif's 14-day physical ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.