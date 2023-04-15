Pakistan calls for strengthening United Nations

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, regretted that the world body lacked the power to make the much-needed changes.

New York: (UrduPoint/Pakidtan Point News-April 15th, 2023) Pakistan on Saturday called for strengthening the United Nations saying the organization remains the best hope for an equal and peaceful world in the future.

He pointed out that the Security Council was an unequal body, the General Assembly has no binding powers, while the powers of finance lie in Washington and trade in Geneva.

Munir Akram said that the progress towards achieving world peace over the past 78 years was partial.

He said therefore we need to strengthen the United Nations and the General Assembly if we are going to change the world.