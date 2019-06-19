Pakistan calls for UN action to combat Islamophobia

(@imziishan)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th June, 2019) Pakistan has called for new United Nations Strategy and Plan of Action to combat Islamophobia and hate speech.Pakistan's permanent representative to the UN said this at a special meeting in New York.She said an inevitable consequence is to fan the flames of bigotry, intolerance, anti-Muslim hatred and xenophobia.

Maleeha Lodhi said Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has recently called for urgent action to counter Islamophobia, which is today the most prevalent expression of racism and hatred against �the other'.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the occasion said the UN Strategy and Plan of Action provides a system-wide programme with the overriding objective of identifying, preventing and confronting hate speech.