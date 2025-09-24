Pakistan calls for urgent action at meeting of OIC Committee of Six on Palestine

Pakistan on Tuesday reaffirmed unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause, describing it as central to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)’s objectives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Pakistan on Tuesday reaffirmed unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause, describing it as central to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)’s objectives.

Addressing the meeting of the OIC Committee of Six on Palestine, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stressed that the world continues to witness the harrowing tragedy unfolding in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, particularly Gaza, where civilian infrastructure has been deliberately targeted and the suffering of the population has reached catastrophic levels.

He recalled that the International Court of Justice has described the situation as a case of “plausible genocide” and stressed that Israel’s ongoing military campaign continues in blatant defiance of international law, international humanitarian law, and binding orders of the ICJ, according to a press release issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson.

He condemned the collective punishment of a besieged civilian population through indiscriminate bombardment, starvation, forced displacement, and denial of humanitarian aid, and further warned that settler violence and military aggression are escalating in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

The deputy prime minister and foreign minister underscored that this is a defining moment for the Middle East and the Muslim world and urged the OIC to press for a permanent ceasefire, unrestricted humanitarian access, an end to illegal settlements and annexation, restitution of seized lands and properties, accountability for war crimes, and the deployment of an international protection mechanism.

He called for renewed support to UNRWA, reconstruction of Gaza under the Arab-OIC plan, compliance with ICJ rulings, and the realization of the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination through the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Stressing that this is a defining moment for the Muslim Ummah, he called on the OIC to press urgently for a permanent ceasefire, unrestricted humanitarian access, an end to illegal settlements, accountability for war crimes, reconstruction of Gaza under the Arab-OIC plan, & the protection of Palestinian lives.

The DPM/FM reaffirmed that Pakistan will always stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Palestinian people until the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination through the establishment of an independent, sovereign State of Palestine, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The OIC Committee of Six on Palestine is tasked with mobilizing political, diplomatic and legal support for the Palestinian cause.

The Committee includes Pakistan, Senegal, Guinea, Malaysia, the State of Palestine and the OIC General Secretariat. It was established in 1982 during the 13th session of the Islamic Conference of Foreign Ministers.

Meanwhile addressing a meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, the deputy prime minister commended the recent recognitions of Palestine by numerous member states. He said that Pakistan had the honor to be among the first few countries to recognize Palestine, following the declaration of independence in 1988.

“This positive momentum must be sustained with resolute determination, seriousness of purpose and an unwavering commitment to achieving a just and lasting solution,” he said. “The people of Palestine are facing a crisis of historic proportion, the suffering is a stain on our collective conscious.”

Gaza has become graveyard for humanity and the global conscience, he said, calling upon the Council and the broader international community to act decisively to uphold human dignity, ensure accountability and deliver justice. “The time for words has passed. The time for action is now,” he urged.