Pakistan Calls On Int'l Community To Engage In Dialogue With Afghanistan - Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 10:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Pakistan urges the international community to have a dialogue with Kabul instead of "putting the whole burden" on Islamabad alone, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan told Sputnik.

In late August, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that Islamabad "has a special responsibility" for the situation in Afghanistan "partly because of Pakistan's close relationship to Taliban" (a terrorist organization banned in Russia).

"Responsibility for Afghanistan, for example, refugees, is a collective responsibility of the international community. You can't burden one country that you have to find a solution or to manage this very protracted and difficult situation. There's a broader point of principle," Khan said.

The diplomat also said that he believes the international community has to "engage with Kabul" and mentioned promises made by the Taliban on forming an inclusive Afghan government.

"That is the way you can kind of have an open discussion and, you know, cooperative relations discussion and also to give them [the Taliban] some hope that if you do this, [if] there is a cooperative inclusive government we can work with you, we can assist Afghanistan. You cannot stay away and put the burden. That's illogical. I mean, it just doesn't make sense that you stay away and put the whole burden on Pakistan by saying, Ok, this is a problem you have to solve. How are we going to solve it?" Khan said.

