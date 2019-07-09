UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal on Tuesday called the media reports about the potential participation of the country's prime minister, Imran Khan, in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia "speculative

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal on Tuesday called the media reports about the potential participation of the country's prime minister, Imran Khan, in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia "speculative."

Last week, Pakistani media reported that Khan had accepted the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the EEF. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be in attendance as the event's main guest. This has given rise to rumors that the leaders of the two neighboring countries, whose relationship has been tense for decades, might meet on the sidelines of the forum.

Pakistan and Russia remain in contact about engagement at the highest level.�Any announcement in this regard would be made formally at appropriate time," Faisal wrote on his Twitter page.

This year's EEF, which is scheduled for September 4-6, is expected to focus on the national program for the Far East's development. The first EEF was held in 2015 at Putin's initiative. The forum is aimed at encouraging national and international investments in Russia's Far East and boosting wider cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the leaders of Mongolia, India, Malaysia and Japan have already confirmed their attendance.

