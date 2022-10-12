Pakistan calls UN to promote peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute

(@Abdulla99267510)

Munir Akram says Pakistan desires peaceful relations with all its neighbours, including India but to ensure durable peace in South Asia, the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute is essential.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12th, 2022) Pakistan has called on the United Nations to actively promote a peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute in accordance with Security Council resolutions and the wishes of Kashmiri people.

Speaking at the U.

N General Assembly, Pakistan's Permenet Represetative to the Unitted Nations, Munir Akram said Pakistan desires peaceful relations with all its neighbours, including India but to ensure durable peace in South Asia, the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute is essential.

The Pakistani Envoy, describing India’s occupation of Jammu and Kashmir as the worst manifestation of modern-day colonialism said for 70 plus years, through force and fraud, India had avoided the implementation of UN resolutions.

Munir Akram said since 1989, it’s brutal campaign of repression has killed over 100,000 Kashmiris.