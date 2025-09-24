Pakistan calls upon Afghan interim authorities to take concrete action against terrorists’ outfits

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday raised Pakistan’s serious concerns over the presence of more than two dozen terrorist groups inside Afghanistan and called upon the Afghan interim authorities to take concrete and verifiable action to prevent their soil from being used for terrorism against its neighboring countries, particularly Pakistan

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday raised Pakistan’s serious concerns over the presence of more than two dozen terrorist groups inside Afghanistan and called upon the Afghan interim authorities to take concrete and verifiable action to prevent their soil from being used for terrorism against its neighboring countries, particularly Pakistan.

In his statement at the Inaugural Meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Afghanistan, the deputy prime minister/foreign minister mentioned these terrorists groups particularly the TTP, BLA, Majeed Brigade and ETIM, which were actively collaborating with Al-Qaeda and posing a grave threat to regional and international peace and security.

“Our law enforcement officials and civilians continue to make enormous sacrifices to terrorism emanating from Afghanistan. Earlier this month, 12 Pakistani soldiers were martyred in our bordering regions, while combating TTP terrorist infiltrators from Afghanistan,” he added.

The DPM/FM further said that digital platforms and social media were also being used by these terrorist groups for propaganda and incitement to violence. “This cannot be tolerated under any circumstances,” he emphasised.

For meaningful progress across all priority pillars, Dar said the Afghan interim authorities must take concrete and verifiable action to prevent their soil from being used for terrorism.

He also proposed the establishment of a working group of experts from members of this contact group to jointly put forward a practical roadmap with a series of reciprocal steps to make progress across the entire spectrum of issues faced by the brotherly country Afghanistan.

The deputy prime minister/foreign minister reiterated that Pakistan was committed to supporting all efforts for realizing the goal of a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan.

“But this requires mutual respect, sincerity and demonstration of necessary political will by the Taliban authorities to help us to help themselves,” the press statement quoted him as saying.

Dar said no country desired to see normalcy and stability return to Afghanistan more than his country, Pakistan, adding their destinies were intertwined and it was imperative that they helped secure an Afghanistan ‘that is at peace with itself and its neighbours’.

The DPM/FM said the meeting came at a critical juncture for Afghanistan that had entered a phase of relative peace after nearly five decades of conflict and civil war.

He also expressed Pakistan’s government deepest condolences on the earthquake calamity that struck Afghanistan last month.

In the aftermath of the earthquake, Pakistan dispatched 105 tons of aid to Afghanistan as a gesture of support.

He stressed that at a time when global priorities were shifting focus towards other hotspots in the world, they should must not lose focus on the situation in Afghanistan that was faced with crippling sanctions, terrorism, narcotics, a dysfunctional banking system, unemployment, poverty, human rights concerns and a political dispensation that remained unrecognized after more than four years in power.

“A political stalemate and lack of Afghanistan’s integration with the international community cannot continue indefinitely. As fellow OIC members, regional partners and neighbours, we must use this platform to take initiatives that can help pull Afghanistan out of its isolation,” he added.

The DPM/FM enumerated certain steps in this regard including first, the OIC Group must advocate for adequate funding by the international donors to meet Afghanistan’s humanitarian aid requirements without any political considerations.

Second, the OIC group must help stabilize the Afghan economy and revive its banking systems to create conditions necessary for trade and commercial activity and for the implementation of regional connectivity projects.

This would help reduce unemployment and lift ordinary Afghans out of poverty.

Third, they must support engagement and dialogue with the Taliban at the regional and multilateral level to encourage them to comply with their international obligations.

Fourth , they commended UN led efforts to help ex-poppy farmers secure alternate livelihoods and must support these endeavors to create further opportunities for a sustainable future for Afghan cultivators.

Fifth, the OIC group must urge the Taliban to lift restrictions on women and girls that were unjustified and contrary to the Islamic principles and norms of the Muslim society. Their outreach efforts must be directed to influence the Taliban to rethink their policies towards this end.

Sixth, with peace returning to Afghanistan, it was now time for Afghan refugees to return to their homeland.

“The OIC Group must urge the Afghan interim authorities to create conditions necessary for facilitating the re-settlement of Afghan returnees from neighbouring countries and to ensure their integration into the political and social fabric of Afghanistan for lasting peace and stability. The international community must also share the burden of this responsibility,” he further stressed.