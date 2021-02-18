Pakistan calls upon India for justice to Samjhauta Express blasts victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Thursday while expressing solidarity with the victim families, called upon India to fulfill its legal obligation of bringing the perpetrators of the Samjhauta Express blasts to justice without further delay.

Fourteen years ago, on February 18, the Delhi-Lahore Samjhauta Express train blasts resulted in the death of 68 passengers, including more than 40 Pakistani nationals.

"The victims of Samjhauta Express terrorist attack continue to await justice," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said despite availability of clear evidence, India's continuing failure to provide justice to the victims of this horrible incident was a reconfirmation of the culture of impunity that the perpetrators of terrorist attacks enjoy in India.