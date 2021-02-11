Pakistan calls upon UNSC sanctions committee for action against Indian agencies involved in terrorism

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram says that recent UN reports validate Pakistan’s actions against all terrorist groups.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2021) Pakistan has called upon UNSC Sanctions Committee to initiate immediate action against Indian agencies involved in sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram said that recent UN reports validate Pakistan's actions against all terrorist groups.

He said Pakistan has been and continues to remain a victim of terrorism, including that being directed, financed and sponsored externally by India.

He said that Pakistan presents heartfelt gratitude to Under Secretary-General United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov for expression of condolences during the UNSC briefing today to Pakistan and other member's states which have suffered from terrorist attacks.

Munir Akram said Pakistan has provided irrefutable evidence of India's support and financing of UN-listed Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA) to the committee.

He said that the Indian statement is a clear manifestation of its role as a spoiler in Afghanistan peace process. Contrary to international community's consensus of finding a political solution to Afghan conflict, India wants to prolong it by supporting terrorist groups like TTP and JuA.

The Permanent Representative urged the Security Council not to allow India to derail the ongoing Intra-Afghan Negotiations.