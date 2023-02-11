UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Calls Upon World To Urge India To Implement Relevant UN Resolutions On Kashmir

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 11, 2023 | 11:08 AM

Pakistan calls upon world to urge India to implement relevant UN resolutions on Kashmir

Acting Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Qazi has said durable peace in South Asia remains contingent upon peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2023) Pakistan has called upon international community to urge India to implement the relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir so that Kashmiris can realize their inalienable right to self-determination.

Briefing the representatives of diplomatic missions in Islamabad on the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Acting Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Qazi said durable peace in South Asia remains contingent upon peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He also stressed the need to pressurize India to stop human rights violations in the illegally occupied territory and reverse its illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019.

The Acting Foreign Secretary highlighted the egregious human rights violations in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and India’s illegal attempts to change demographic structure of the occupied territory.

