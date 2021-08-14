Pakistan came into being with tireless struggle: Fayyaz

Spokesperson to the Punjab government Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan Saturday said that Pakistan was achieved by the tireless struggle and sacrifices of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his companions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Spokesperson to the Punjab government Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan Saturday said that Pakistan was achieved by the tireless struggle and sacrifices of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his companions.

He expressed these views while addressing a function on the occasion of Independence Day at a private college.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan, who is also Minister for Prisons said, "We as a nation have to pledge today to get rid of all forms of extremism including religiosity, linguistics, ideology and provincialism." He said that Pakistan had won the war on terror while giving more than 80,000 sacrifices for global and regional peace.

He said that today, the civil and military establishment under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was on the same page regarding the development and security of Pakistan.

Comparing the performances of Sardar Usman Buzdar with previous Pakistan Muslim League-N regimes in Punjab, Chauhan said that provision of health insurance cards to7.2 million families in Punjab, ongoing work on the construction of nine hospitals and 21 universities, the establishment of ten special economic zones, collection of tax revenue more than other provinces and allocation of 35 per cent of the total provincial budget to South Punjab were the hallmark of the Buzdar's government.

Later, a cake cutting ceremony was held to mark Independence Day.